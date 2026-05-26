The Blue Angels, U.S. Navy Demonstration Squadron fly at the 193rd Special Operations Wing Bollen Air-to-Ground Range during a practice flight at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., May 22, 2026. The 193rd Special Operations Wing provided airspace and range support for the Blue Angels. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:47
|Photo ID:
|9707265
|VIRIN:
|260522-F-EP527-1004
|Resolution:
|4310x2840
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Angels fly at the 193rd SOW's Bollen Air-to-Ground Range [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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