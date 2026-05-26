Fuels Airmen assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing support the Blue Angels, U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron during the Central Pennsylvania Air Show, Middletown, Pa., May 24, 2026. The fuel Airmen helped refuel the aircrafts and supported flight operations throughout the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:47
|Photo ID:
|9707267
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-EP527-1365
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|826.95 KB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 193rd SOW supports air show operations [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond the thunder: 193rd SOW supports air show operations, inspires future Airmen
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