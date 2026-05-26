193rd SOW supports air show operations

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The 193rd Special Operations Wing supports the Blue Angels, U.S. Navy Demonstration Squadron during flight operations at Middletown, Pa., May 22, 2026. The wing supported visiting aircraft and crews throughout the weekend as part of regional air show operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern).