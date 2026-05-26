The 193rd Special Operations Wing supports the Blue Angels, U.S. Navy Demonstration Squadron during flight operations at Middletown, Pa., May 22, 2026. The wing supported visiting aircraft and crews throughout the weekend as part of regional air show operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern).
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:47
|Photo ID:
|9707260
|VIRIN:
|260522-Z-EP527-1002
|Resolution:
|5301x3534
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 193rd SOW supports air show operations [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond the thunder: 193rd SOW supports air show operations, inspires future Airmen
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