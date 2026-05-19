A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing unveils the incoming commander’s name on a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron during the 36 AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 22:45
|Photo ID:
|9705814
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-AF991-1213
|Resolution:
|5672x3774
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 AS Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.