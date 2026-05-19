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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing unveils the incoming commander’s name on a C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron during the 36 AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)