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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Buchholtz, 36th Airlift Squadron outgoing commander, delivers remarks during the 36 AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)