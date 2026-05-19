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    36 AS Change of Command [Image 5 of 13]

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    36 AS Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steve Larson, 36th Airlift Squadron incoming commander, assumes command during the 36 AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 22:45
    Photo ID: 9705802
    VIRIN: 260520-F-AF991-1103
    Resolution: 5054x3369
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36 AS Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    change of command, 36th Airlift Squadron, 36 AS, 374 AW, 374th Airlift Wing

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