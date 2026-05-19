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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steve Larson, 36th Airlift Squadron incoming commander, assumes command during the 36 AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)