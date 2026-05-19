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    36 AS Change of Command [Image 6 of 13]

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    36 AS Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steve Larson, 36th Airlift Squadron incoming commander, delivers remarks during the 36 AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 22:45
    Photo ID: 9705804
    VIRIN: 260520-F-AF991-1119
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36 AS Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    change of command, 36th Airlift Squadron, 36 AS, 374 AW, 374th Airlift Wing

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