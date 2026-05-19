U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steve Larson, 36 Airlift Squadron incoming commander, delivers remarks during the 36 AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 22:45
|Photo ID:
|9705811
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-AF991-1188
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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