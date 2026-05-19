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U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group commander, delivers remarks during the 36 AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)