From the left, U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Powell, 374th Operations Group commander, Lt. Col. Steve Larson, 36 Airlift Squadron incoming commander, render salutes during the 36 AS change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 22:45
|Photo ID:
|9705801
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-AF991-1099
|Resolution:
|5362x3575
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 AS Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.