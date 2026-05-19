Attendees listen to remarks during the 36th Airlift Squadron change of command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 22:45
|Photo ID:
|9705810
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-AF991-1178
|Resolution:
|3727x2982
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 AS Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.