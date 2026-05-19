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    36 AS Change of Command [Image 10 of 13]

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    36 AS Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Attendees listen to remarks during the 36th Airlift Squadron change of command at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply-rooted in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 22:45
    Photo ID: 9705810
    VIRIN: 260520-F-AF991-1178
    Resolution: 3727x2982
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36 AS Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    change of command, 36th Airlift Squadron, 36 AS, 374 AW, 374th Airlift Wing

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