Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

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Cooperative Republic of Guyana government and military leaders observe from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) as Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) fires her five-inch gun during a sea power demonstration as part of a distinguished visitor tour in the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gilecia Dias)