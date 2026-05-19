Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

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Col. Lorraine Foster, commandant of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana National Reserve, and Rear Adm. Cassidy Norman, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, observe flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a distinguished visitor tour in the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tanner Orth)