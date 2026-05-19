Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

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Cooperative Republic of Guyana government and military leaders and Capt. Joseph Furco, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) observe flight operations on Nimitz’ flight deck during a distinguished visitor tour in the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tanner Orth)