Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

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President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali poses for a photo with Chief Electrician’s Mate Gilbert Thom, a Guyanese-American Sailor and Ali’s former school pupil, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a distinguished visitor tour in the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence)