Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

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President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali and U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot meet “Mutts on a Mission” facility dog, Poseidon, in the flight deck control room of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a distinguished visitor tour in the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Molly Guy)