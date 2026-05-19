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    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz [Image 29 of 34]

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    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Cooperative Republic of Guyana Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond speaks with her cousin, Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Neil DeAndrade, assigned to the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a distinguished visitor tour in the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 15:02
    Photo ID: 9704494
    VIRIN: 260523-N-TD410-1039
    Resolution: 4470x2788
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz [Image 34 of 34], by PO2 Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

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