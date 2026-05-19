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    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz [Image 16 of 34]

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    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Tanner Orth 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Capt. Joseph Furco, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), speaks with Cooperative Republic of Guyana government and military leaders during a distinguished visitor tour in the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tanner Orth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 15:02
    Photo ID: 9704473
    VIRIN: 260523-N-IS771-2105
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz [Image 34 of 34], by SN Tanner Orth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz
    Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

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    TAGS

    Guyana
    distinguished visitors
    USS Nimitz
    flight ops
    CVN 68
    Southern Seas 2026

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