Cooperative Republic of Guyana President and Government and Military Leaders Visit Nimitz

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President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali poses for a photo with Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Neil DeAndrade, a Guyanese-American Sailor assigned to the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 6, during a distinguished visitor tour aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Atlantic Ocean, May 23, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tehya Delgardio-Lawrence)