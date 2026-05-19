Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

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U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Joshua Long, 6th Medical Group flight medical technician, briefs medical staff during training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. The training ensures the operational readiness of active-duty personnel and supports military families by delivering high-quality healthcare to over 14,990 beneficiaries at MacDill, Florida, and 14,230 patients empaneled at Sabal Park Clinics, Tampa.