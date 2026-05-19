Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Hollie Golembieski, 6th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, and Senior Airman Kebreanna Creggett, 6th Health Care Operations Squadron NCOIC Pediatrics, Immunizations, internal medicine, demonstrates how to perform immunizations via injection during training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. Nurse and Technicians Week highlights medical professionals across the nation.