Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Lavette Brown, 6th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician assigned to the Uniform Family Clinic, completes post-training vehicle shutdown procedures at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. Airmen had the opportunity to observe ambulance operations during a medical readiness training.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9703610
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-YW699-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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