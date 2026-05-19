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    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion [Image 1 of 11]

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    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Lavette Brown, 6th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician assigned to the Uniform Family Clinic, completes post-training vehicle shutdown procedures at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. Airmen had the opportunity to observe ambulance operations during a medical readiness training.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 21:37
    Photo ID: 9703610
    VIRIN: 260506-F-YW699-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

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    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    6th Medical Group
    Appreciation Week
    Nurse
    Technician
    Sabal Park Clinic

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