Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Lavette Brown, 6th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician assigned to the Uniform Family Clinic, completes post-training vehicle shutdown procedures at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. Airmen had the opportunity to observe ambulance operations during a medical readiness training.