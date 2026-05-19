Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christy Tual, 6th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, places a blood pressure cuff on Airman 1st Class Camryn Korobey, 6th HCOS, medical technician at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. Nurse and Technicians Week highlights medical professionals across the nation.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9703613
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-YW699-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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