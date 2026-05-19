Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Emmanuel, left, Technical Sgt. Erick Rutto, middle, and Senior Airman Cadance House, 6th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technicians, perform how to use a Spirometer at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. Rutto demonstrates how a lung function assessment works by measuring the volume and speed of air inhaled and exhaled with a Spirometer.