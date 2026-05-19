Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Emmanuel, left, Technical Sgt. Erick Rutto, middle, and Senior Airman Cadance House, 6th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technicians, perform how to use a Spirometer at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. Rutto demonstrates how a lung function assessment works by measuring the volume and speed of air inhaled and exhaled with a Spirometer.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9703618
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-YW699-1011
|Resolution:
|5686x3783
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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