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    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion [Image 6 of 11]

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    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Jonothan Young, 6th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, speaks with Airman First Class Camryn Korobey,during a medical training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. Nurse and Technicians Week highlights medical professionals across the nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 21:37
    Photo ID: 9703615
    VIRIN: 260506-F-YW699-1006
    Resolution: 5326x3544
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion
    Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

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    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa
    6 ARW

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