Date Taken: 05.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.22.2026 21:37 Photo ID: 9703616 VIRIN: 260506-F-YW699-1007 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.48 MB Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

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This work, Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.