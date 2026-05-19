Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Long, 6th Medical Group flight medical technician, and Senior Airman Marcos Torres-Torres, 927th Aerospace Medicine Squadron medical technician, assist in loading a stretcher into an ambulance during a medical demonstration at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. Nurse and Technicians Week highlights medical professionals across the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)