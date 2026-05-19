Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christy Tual, 6th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, conducts a blood pressure check during training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. Consistent training ensures the operational readiness of active-duty personnel and supports military families by delivering high-quality healthcare to almost 15,000 beneficiaries at MacDill and over 14,000 patients empaneled at Sabal Park Clinics in Tampa, Florida.