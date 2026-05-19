U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christy Tual, 6th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, conducts a blood pressure check during training at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 6, 2026. Consistent training ensures the operational readiness of active-duty personnel and supports military families by delivering high-quality healthcare to almost 15,000 beneficiaries at MacDill and over 14,000 patients empaneled at Sabal Park Clinics in Tampa, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9703614
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-YW699-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Serving with Skill, Leading with Compassion [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.