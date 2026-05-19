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    Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX [Image 9 of 10]

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    Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    A Chilean Air Force member and Air National Guard Capt. Kyler Wilson-Walker, flight nurse with the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, review documents in a C-130J Super Hercules during the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. SAREX hosts real-world simulations designed to test and improve response times and field techniques of emergency personnel and military members. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 16:33
    Photo ID: 9701730
    VIRIN: 260520-Z-CA864-2183
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Search & Rescue
    San Antonio - Texas
    SAREX 2026

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