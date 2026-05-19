Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX

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A Chilean Air Force member and Air National Guard Capt. Kyler Wilson-Walker, flight nurse with the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, review documents in a C-130J Super Hercules during the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. SAREX hosts real-world simulations designed to test and improve response times and field techniques of emergency personnel and military members. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)