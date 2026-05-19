An Airbus H125 helicopter hauls a U.S. military member during the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) on Camp Bullis, Texas, May 20, 2026. SAREX is an annual joint exercise for military members and first responders designed to strengthen search and rescue missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9701703
|VIRIN:
|260520-Z-CA864-1517
|Resolution:
|4969x3313
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.