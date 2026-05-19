Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Army members fist-bump in front of a UH-60 Black Hawk after a successful scenario during the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) on Camp Bullis, Texas, May 20, 2026. This annual exercise is crucial for readiness and preparedness for real-world scenarios, such as hurricanes and other natural disasters. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)