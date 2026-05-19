Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX

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Two first responders are tethered to a hoist cable during the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) on Camp Bullis, Texas, May 20, 2026. SAREX is an annual joint exercise for military members and first responders designed to strengthen search and rescue missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)