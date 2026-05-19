Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX

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U.S. Air Force members advance toward a C-130J Super Hercules during the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. This annual exercise is crucial for readiness and preparedness for real-world scenarios, such as hurricanes and other natural disasters. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)