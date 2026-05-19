Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Black Hawk carries a U.S. military member during the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) on Camp Bullis, Texas, May 20, 2026. SAREX hosts real-world simulations designed to test and improve response times and field techniques of emergency personnel and military members. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)