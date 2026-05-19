Two first responders are hoisted by a helicopter during the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) on Camp Bullis, Texas, May 20, 2026. SAREX hosts real-world simulations designed to test and improve response times and field techniques of emergency personnel and military members. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9701698
|VIRIN:
|260520-Z-CA864-1415
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.