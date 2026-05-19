Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX

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Oklahoma Air National Guard Senior Airman Brooklyn Martinez, left, Airman 1st Class Shallen Brannum, both aeromedical evacuation technicians with the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and Texas Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Brandon Porter, health services management specialist with the 136th Airlift Wing, strap a casualty manikin into a C-130J Super Hercules during the Search and Rescue Exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. This annual exercise is crucial for readiness and preparedness for real-world scenarios, such as hurricanes and other natural disasters. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)