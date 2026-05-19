Joint Base San Antonio Hosts SAREX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Claire Phillips, critical care and transport team nurse with the 959th Inpatient Operations Squadron, waits for the next civilian casualty manikin to be carried in during the Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 20, 2026. SAREX is an annual joint exercise for military members and first responders designed to strengthen search and rescue missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)