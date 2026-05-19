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    105th in B&W [Image 11 of 11]

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    105th in B&amp;W

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Two Airmen in the 105th Maintenance Group perform maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. 105th MXG Airman provide routine and preventative maintenance, and perform pre and post-flight inspections to keep the Wing’s C-17 fleet operationally ready at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9698430
    VIRIN: 260504-Z-SE585-1034
    Resolution: 8124x5416
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 105th in B&W [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aircraft maintenance
    C-17 maintenance
    NYNG
    105th Airlift Wing
    C-17
    C-17 Globemaster III

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