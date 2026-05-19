Two Airmen in the 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron look at a tool while performing a maintenance operation on a C-17 Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. 105th AMXS Airmen provide routine and preventative maintenance, as well as troubleshooting and solving problems, to keep the Wing’s C-17 fleet operationally ready at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9698409
|VIRIN:
|260504-Z-SE585-1015
|Resolution:
|8127x5418
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 105th in B&W [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.