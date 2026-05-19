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Two Airmen from the 105th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment section walk toward a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. AFE inspects, maintains and supplies essential equipment to the aircrew who operate and work on the 105th Airlift Wing’s nine C-17 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)