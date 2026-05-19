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    105th in B&W [Image 5 of 11]

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    105th in B&amp;W

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Two Airmen from the 105th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment section walk toward a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. AFE inspects, maintains and supplies essential equipment to the aircrew who operate and work on the 105th Airlift Wing’s nine C-17 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9698396
    VIRIN: 260504-Z-SE585-1011
    Resolution: 7856x5237
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 105th in B&W [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aircraft maintenance
    C-17 maintenance
    NYNG
    105th Airlift Wing
    C-17
    C-17 Globemaster III

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