Two Airmen from the 105th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment section walk toward a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. AFE inspects, maintains and supplies essential equipment to the aircrew who operate and work on the 105th Airlift Wing’s nine C-17 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9698396
|VIRIN:
|260504-Z-SE585-1011
|Resolution:
|7856x5237
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 105th in B&W [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.