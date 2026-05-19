A C-17 Globemaster III is seen on the flightline through the window of another C-17 at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft in the airlift force, capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and various types of cargo, and it enables the 105th Airlift Wing to carry out its global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9698392
|VIRIN:
|260504-Z-SE585-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 105th in B&W [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.