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A C-17 Globemaster III is seen on the flightline through the window of another C-17 at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. The C-17 is the most flexible cargo aircraft in the airlift force, capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and various types of cargo, and it enables the 105th Airlift Wing to carry out its global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)