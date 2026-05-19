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Two Airmen in the 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform a routine maintenance operation on a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. 105th AMXS Airmen provide routine and preventative maintenance, as well as troubleshooting and solving problems, to keep the Wing’s C-17 fleet operationally ready at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)