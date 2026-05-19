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    105th in B&W [Image 1 of 11]

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    105th in B&amp;W

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing with a painting on the side sits on the Flightline at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. The C-17 is a cargo aircraft that enables the 105th to carry out its global and domestic airlift mission, transporting troops and various types of cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9698376
    VIRIN: 260504-Z-SE585-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 105th in B&W [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aircraft maintenance
    C-17 maintenance
    NYNG
    105th Airlift Wing
    C-17
    C-17 Globemaster III

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