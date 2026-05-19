A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing with a painting on the side sits on the Flightline at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. The C-17 is a cargo aircraft that enables the 105th to carry out its global and domestic airlift mission, transporting troops and various types of cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9698376
|VIRIN:
|260504-Z-SE585-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 105th in B&W [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.