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A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing with a painting on the side sits on the Flightline at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. The C-17 is a cargo aircraft that enables the 105th to carry out its global and domestic airlift mission, transporting troops and various types of cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)