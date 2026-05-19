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An Airmen in the 105th Maintenance Group looks at his computer screen to read instructions on the flightline at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. He was part of a routine maintenance operation on one of the 105th Airlift Wing’s C-17 Globemaster III aircraft that keeps the aircraft in peak performance condition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)