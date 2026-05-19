An Airmen in the 105th Maintenance Group looks at his computer screen to read instructions on the flightline at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. He was part of a routine maintenance operation on one of the 105th Airlift Wing’s C-17 Globemaster III aircraft that keeps the aircraft in peak performance condition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9698425
|VIRIN:
|260504-Z-SE585-1027
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 105th in B&W [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.