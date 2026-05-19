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Airman 1st Class Eric Maldonado, 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technician, aids in a maintenance operation from a platform in a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. Maldonado and the 105th AMXS provide routine and preventative maintenance, as well as troubleshooting and solving problems, to keep the Wing’s C-17 fleet operationally ready at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)