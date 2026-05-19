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    105th in B&W [Image 3 of 11]

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    105th in B&amp;W

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Airman 1st Class Eric Maldonado, 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technician, aids in a maintenance operation from a platform in a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. Maldonado and the 105th AMXS provide routine and preventative maintenance, as well as troubleshooting and solving problems, to keep the Wing’s C-17 fleet operationally ready at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9698387
    VIRIN: 260504-Z-SE585-1007
    Resolution: 8081x5387
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 105th in B&W [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aircraft maintenance
    C-17 maintenance
    NYNG
    105th Airlift Wing
    C-17
    C-17 Globemaster III

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