Airman 1st Class Eric Maldonado, 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron technician, aids in a maintenance operation from a platform in a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. Maldonado and the 105th AMXS provide routine and preventative maintenance, as well as troubleshooting and solving problems, to keep the Wing’s C-17 fleet operationally ready at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9698387
|VIRIN:
|260504-Z-SE585-1007
|Resolution:
|8081x5387
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 105th in B&W [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.