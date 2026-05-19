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An Airman in the 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs a post-flight inspection of the top of a C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 4, 2026. 105th AMXS Airmen provide routine and preventative maintenance, and perform pre and post-flight inspections to keep the Wing’s C-17 fleet operationally ready at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)