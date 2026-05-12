Japanese visitors take in a static display of a C-130 Hercules during the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. What began a half-century ago as a small community gathering now serves as a premier cross-cultural event in the region, acting as a powerful testament to the lifelong friendships and shared experiences forged between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9687828
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-TU760-1158
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.