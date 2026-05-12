From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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Japanese visitors take in a static display of a C-130 Hercules during the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. What began a half-century ago as a small community gathering now serves as a premier cross-cultural event in the region, acting as a powerful testament to the lifelong friendships and shared experiences forged between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)