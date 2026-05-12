From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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A crowd of Japanese community members gathers along the flight line perimeter during the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. During the first day of the festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)