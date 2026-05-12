A crowd of Japanese community members gathers along the flight line perimeter during the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. During the first day of the festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9687826
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-TU760-1144
|Resolution:
|4155x2765
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.