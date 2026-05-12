From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, addresses members of the media and public in front of a 374th Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules during the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)