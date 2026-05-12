From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with Japanese media in front of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing during the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The Friendship Festival is an open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)