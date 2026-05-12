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    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 3 of 8]

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    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with Japanese media in front of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing during the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The Friendship Festival is an open house event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 04:14
    Photo ID: 9687823
    VIRIN: 260516-F-TU760-1106
    Resolution: 5535x3683
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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    Friendship
    Allies
    JASDF
    Japan
    Partnership
    Festival
    America250
    Freedom250
    FF26

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